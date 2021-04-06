COVID-19 vaccine clinic open for Springfield residents at Raymond A Jordan Senior Center

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The second of the four one-day vaccination clinics at the Raymond A Jordan Senior Center in Springfield is taking place on Tuesday.

Tuesday’s clinic is the only one of the four at the senior center to feature afternoon and evening appointments. The clinic starts at 4 p.m. and goes through the evening. More appointments are available at the center for April 8, 13, and 15.

Another COVID-19 vaccination clinic will be at the Boland Elementary School on April 10th, 17th, and May 1st and there are more for the Behavioral Health Network this month.

Everyone over the age of 55 or with at least one medical conditions that increases the risk for severe COVID-19 is now eligible. The state added substance use disorders, HIV, stroke or cerebrovascular disease, Type 1 diabetes, dementia and more to the list of medical conditions that are eligible.

These clinics are for Springfield residents only. The city is encouraging residents of these neighborhoods to sign up as these areas have been the hardest hit by COVID-19.

Appointments can be booked on the city’s website, by calling a library branch, or the Department of Elder Affairs.