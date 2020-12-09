COVID-19 vaccines enroute, expected to be available to public by spring

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – COVID-19 vaccines are on the way and Americans will soon be able to get vaccinated to help fight the virus.

It may take a while for the general public to receive the vaccine, but there will be a number of different options when it comes to getting it. The details are still being worked out, as regulators review the first vaccine candidates for COVID-19.

When the FDA approves a vaccine, it will immediately begin distribution to first responders and other essential workers. However, health leaders say it will take a while before it’s available to the general public. But once it is, a plan is already in the works.

Pharmacies, health clinics, and your doctor’s office are likely options for the vaccine. States are working on signing them up. Meanwhile, on Monday, Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont gave authorization for pharmacists to administer the vaccine once it becomes available.”

Health experts believe the vaccine will be free.

According to the Associated Press, the shot will be covered by private and government insurance based on a set reimbursement fee. If you don’t have insurance, providers can tap into a government fund to cover the cost. Baystate Health and Mercy Medical Center already have available storage for the vaccine once the hospitals get the doses in.

Robert Roose, chief medical officer at Mercy Medical Center told 22News, “We have built up an operational plan where we can store and handle and securely administer the vaccine to our colleagues and then track and trace for when their second dose will be. This is a very important thing for us to reach a time when we can emerge from the pandemic and return to the things we are used to doing.”

The CDC still expects to have the vaccine available to the general public by the spring, sometime by at least April.