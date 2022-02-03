COVID-19 at home test-kit update

EAST LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – It’s been a couple weeks since people could order free at-home COVID tests through the federal government, but getting them to show up to your door may have been a different story, even health departments are having a tough time getting them.

Tammy Spencer, the East Longmeadow Health Director, said they were finally able to get some at-home COVID tests, but she wishes they could have gotten them in time for the surge.

“To comply with all of the procurement laws we had to bid multiple contractors because they’re not cheap. So you have to bid at least three contractors. It probably took five weeks or so from start to finish”, Spencer told 22News.

The good news is that they were able to get them and are hosting a test kit distribution event this upcoming Monday, the 7th. But because the numbers are limited, East Longmeadow residents will have to register in advance.

The health department is also only giving one one box per household with each box having two tests. That’s from 3pm – 6pm at Birchland Park Middle School.,

At the same time they will also be hosting a vaccination clinic, offering everything from first dose to booster shots.