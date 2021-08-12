COVID testing continues to increase in Springfield area

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP)- As the Delta variant of COVID-19 surges, more people in Massachusetts are getting COVID tests.

Massachusetts is now averaging more than 35,000 molecular tests and about 5,000 rapid tests per day, and that rate continues to go up. At the Stop the Spread testing center at the Eastfield Mall in Springfield workers say they’re happy to see more people getting tested.

Jeffrey Suriano, a Paramedic Field Supervisor told 22News, “More testing is better, and it’s free of charge, so come on down here we’ll get you tested.”

COVID testing in Massachusetts hit a low of about 20,000 molecular tests per day in early July. Even with the recent increase, the state is testing far fewer people than it was in the winter when about 100,000 molecular tests were done each day.