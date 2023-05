WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Cowles Bridge on Southwick Road is closed on Tuesday due to a water main break.

According to the Westfield Police Department, all northbound traffic will be re-routed to go up City View Road to Granville Road. All southbound traffic will need to be re-routed from Granville Road to City View Road.

The Westfield Police told 22News the break in the sewer line happened at the intersection of S Maple and Mill streets.