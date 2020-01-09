Breaking News
Alfonso Sarno, father of Springfield mayor, has died
1  of  2
Watch Live
22News InFocus 2PM: Election 2020 preview Big Game Bound 1PM: We’re previewing the upcoming AFC and NFC divisional-round playoffs

Coyote caught on camera at WNEU campus

Hampden County

by: Kristina D'Amours

Posted: / Updated:

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A 22News viewer sent a video of a coyote after they had a close call with the animal on the Western New England University campus.

Paramedic Chris Lombardi of Agawam took the video and told 22News he was stationed near his ambulance at the back entrances of the university when his partner yelled for him to get back inside the vehicle.

Lombardi said he posted the close call to social media where there is now a growing debate of whether the wild animal is a coyote or a wolf.

Recently, there have been reported sightings of coyotes in the Springfield area, and according to Mass Wildlife, they are active year-round in Massachusetts.

Latest News:

Find 22News on TwitterFacebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to reportit@wwlp.com.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

State Police Overtime Scandal

More State Police Overtime Investigation

Trending Stories