Coyote caught on camera at WNEU campus

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A 22News viewer sent a video of a coyote after they had a close call with the animal on the Western New England University campus.

Paramedic Chris Lombardi of Agawam took the video and told 22News he was stationed near his ambulance at the back entrances of the university when his partner yelled for him to get back inside the vehicle.

Lombardi said he posted the close call to social media where there is now a growing debate of whether the wild animal is a coyote or a wolf.

Recently, there have been reported sightings of coyotes in the Springfield area, and according to Mass Wildlife, they are active year-round in Massachusetts.

