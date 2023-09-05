SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – An accident caused backup traffic on I-91 South in Springfield Tuesday morning.

The accident was on the Southbound side of I-91 and backed up traffic. The lefthand lane was currently closed which caused traffic to be backed up past the Basketball Hall of Fame.

There is no word on the cause of the accident or if there are any injuries. 22News will update this story as soon as more information becomes available.