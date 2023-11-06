SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A crash on I-291 westbound in Springfield caused traffic to back up Monday morning.

At around 8:30 a.m. according to MassDOT, the crash occurred on I-291 westbound at Exit 5. The Exit 5 on-ramp merge was partially blocked, which caused brief delays.

There is no word on if there are any injuries, the ramp has since reopened.