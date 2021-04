INDIAN ORCHARD, Mass. (WWLP) – A single-car crash knocked-out power to hundreds of Eversource customers in Springfield Thursday morning.

Springfield Fire Capt. Drew Piemonte told 22News a car struck a utility pole on Layzon Brothers Road in Indian Orchard before 7:00 A.M., bringing down power lines.

Piemonte said there were no injuries reported in the crash.

Eversource crews have been working to restore power to the more than 200 customers who lost electricity.