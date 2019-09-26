One person taken to hospital after rollover crash on Mass Pike

CHICOPEE, Mass (WWLP) – One person was taken to a local hospital after a rollover crash between exits 4 and 5 on the Mass Pike in Chicopee Thursday afternoon.

According to the West Springfield Fire Department, the roof of the car was removed by jaws and cutters in order to extricate the driver. The vehicle was heavily damaged.

The driver was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Traffic was backed up for about an hour but is clear now.

West Springfield Fire Department, Chicopee Fire Department, and Massachusetts State Police all assisted with the crash. The cause of the crash is still being investigated.