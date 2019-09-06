Two flown to hospital after multiple vehicles crashed on MassPike in Palmer

PALMER, Mass. (WWLP) – Two people were flown to the hospital after multiple cars crashed on the Mass Pike in Palmer early Friday afternoon.

The Warren Fire Department said they were called to the highway in the area of mile marker 66 after the accident with reported injuries just before 2 p.m. Mutual aid was requested from Brimfield, Palmer, and Sturbridge due to the number of vehicles involved in the crash.

CAR CRASH- massive backup westbound on MassPike. 4 ambulances, 4 fire trucks, at least 4 state police cruisers, and other emergency personnel on scene in Palmer. Traffic at standstill. pic.twitter.com/Qm5jVWqaaN — Don Shipman (@DonShipman) September 6, 2019

Emergency responders were able to free two occupants who were trapped in one of the vehicles involved in the crash. Three individuals from other vehicles involved refused EMS assistance.

Two people were taken by helicopter to Level 1 trauma centers before crews were able to clear the road.

Multiple agencies including Sturbridge EMS, State Police and MassDOT also assisted. The multi-car accident caused the westbound lanes of I-90 in Palmer to shut down for hours Friday afternoon.

Two life flights have cleared the scene of this crash.



I-90 westbound remains closed to all vehicles.



Motorists should avoid the area and seek alternate routes. pic.twitter.com/qOyNRJyNq3 — Patrick Marvin (@pmarvin123) September 6, 2019

All westbound lanes have since reopened.

I-90 remained closed heading westbound at the 66-mile marker while police and medical responders assisted with the accident. Traffic was backed up to as far as Brimfield. The Eastbound side was temporarily closed to accommodate medical helicopters but is now open.

Drivers were asked to avoid the area and seek alternate routes.