HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – A single car crash has caused a power outage for hundreds of utility customers in Holyoke Friday morning.

Holyoke Police Lt. Andy DiNapoli told 22News a car struck a utility pole near the intersection of North Canal and Lyman Streets at around 5:00 A.M. Our 22News crew could see that the vehicle also crashed through a fence and flipped over onto its roof.

Firefighters had to work to free a man who was trapped inside the vehicle following the crash, DiNapoli said.

There is no official word on injuries at this time.

Holyoke Gas and Electric is reporting some 450 customers without power, located in the Downtown, Flats, South Holyoke, and Springdale neighborhoods.