CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – There was a vehicle crash in Chicopee Sunday evening.

According to the Chicopee Police Department, the crash happened on Grattan Street. No word on injuries or the cause of the accident. The Crash Reconstruction Team was at the location of the accident.

Gratton Street is closed between Columba Street and Montgomery Street. Officials are asking drivers to avoid the area.

22News will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.