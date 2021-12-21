Crash in Chicopee leads to one death

CHICOPEE, Mass (WWLP) – A man from Chicopee died early Tuesday morning after being involved in a single vehicle accident on the 300 block of James Street in Chicopee.

According to a statement sent to WWLP by Jim Leyden, Spokesperson for the Hampden District Attorney’s Office, speed was a factor for the vehicle leaving the road and crashing. The unnamed 22-year-old victim of the accident was pronounced dead at the scene. He was the only occupant in the vehicle at the time of the accident.

This is a developing story. WWLP will continue to provide updates as new details are released.