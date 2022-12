BLANFORD, Mass. (WWLP) -The snowy weather is causing some crashes in Blanford Friday morning.

Our 22News crew captured this cell phone video of a crash involving a car carrier. This was just past the Blandford rest area on the Mass Pike Westbound. A heavy-duty wrecker had to be called in to tow the truck away.

The speed limit on the Mass Pike has been reduced to 40 miles per hour, between the New York state line and mile marker 32 in Russell.