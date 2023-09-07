SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield police shut down the intersection of Hickory Street and Allen Street for a short time Wednesday night for an accident.

When our 22News crew arrived shortly after 11 p.m. we could see a car being towed away and debris on the ground. No word yet on any injuries or what may have caused the crash. The intersection has since reopened.

22News will continue to update this story as becomes available.