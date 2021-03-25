Crave food truck expands location in Holyoke

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – A ribbon cutting was held for Crave, a Caribbean inspired food venue that is expanding their business on High Street in Holyoke.

Crave launched a food truck last fall and is now expanding their business with a brick and mortar location open at 285 High Street in Holyoke. Crave offers fresh and unique Caribbean flavors. Some of the menu offerings include tacos, rice bowls, mofongo and salads. There are many vegan, vegetarian, and gluten-free options on the menu.

The owner and chef, Nicole Ortiz, graduated from culinary school at Holyoke Community College last May.

Takeout is available Thursday through Sunday from 11:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. at 285 High Street. The food truck is located on 73 Sargeant Street and is open Monday through Wednesday 11:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.