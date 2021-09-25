CRC to hold first annual golf tournament

SOUTHWICK, Mass. (WWLP) – Citizens Restoring Congamond (CRC) is holding its first Annual Memorial Golf Tournament Saturday.

The event, being held at the Edgewood Golf course, is open to o golfers, friends, and sponsors of all levels. Registration for the event begins at 11 a.m. with the event starting at 12 p.m. with a shotgun starting. The cost to enter the event is $100 per golfer. All proceeds for the event will go to protecting the health and safety of the lakes.

“This will be such a fun time for golfers and non-golfers alike. The golfers get an enjoyable day of golf, hot dogs and soda at the turn, and a delicious dinner with entertainment at The Brass Rail – all included in their entrance fee,” said Michelle Pratt, President of CRC. “Non-golfers can enjoy the dinner and entertainment for just $35. And if golfers don’t have a foursome, we’ll do our best to put them with other golfers. We are also encouraging memorial or corporate sponsors to contribute at various levels, all of which will help CRC continue our mission of helping to protect the lakes.”

Prizes include: a Hole-In-One pontoon boat, and a Sponsor raffle.

Memorial, Corporate and Raffle Sponsors have multiple levels of sponsorship opportunities:

An Admiral Sponsor ($250) receives a stand-alone sign with logo or memorial photo on tee plus recognition in the Westfield Evening News as well as top level sponsor in CRC’s brochure at the tournament

A Captain Sponsor ($100) receives a stand-alone sign with logo or memorial photo on tee plus recognition in the Westfield Evening News

A Lieutenant Sponsor ($50) has a shared sign on a tee box

A Raffle Prize Sponsor gets recognition on the raffle flyers given to all golfers and dinner attendees.

The Edgewood Golf course is located at 161 Sheep Pasture Rd in Southwick.