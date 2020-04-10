Crest Room delivers breakfast to West Springfield first responders during crisis

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A special sign of appreciation was shown Friday morning for first responders in West Springfield.

The Crest Room restaurant in West Springfield made a special delivery of breakfast sandwiches for West Springfield police, fire and DPW.

General Manager Phil Roberts told 22News it’s important to take care of the people who are taking care of us during this pandemic.

Roberts stated, “Obviously like other restaurants we’re hit pretty hard right now so we can’t do much monetarily, but we cook food that’s what we do so we felt like it was an easy solution to reach out and show our gratitude for the people who are keeping our society moving.”

About 200 total sandwiches were made for first responders.