AGAWAM, Mass. (WWLP) – Fire officials assisted a boater who was stranded on the Connecticut River in Agawam Friday afternoon.

The Agawam Fire Department said the boater was on the Connecticut River and had “ran aground South of the South End Bridge.”

The incident occurred around 2:30 p.m., according to Agawam fire, who added that a recently acquired department drone was used to locate the boater.

No further details were provided.