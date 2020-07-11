Crews battling large fire in multiple houses in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Firefighters are actively battling a large fire that has spread between three houses in the Forest Park neighborhood of Springfield.

22News crews are on scene as crews are responding to a house fire in the area of 96 Alderman Street. Three houses are involved, and two are fully engulfed in flames.

Firefighters first responded just before 10 p.m. Friday night, finding the first house already well involved in flames and a second house beginning to go.

No word on any injuries at this time or on the cause of the fire.

This is a developing story. 22News will continue to update as soon as more information becomes available.