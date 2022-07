SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Crews are currently battling a large structure fire in Springfield.

Crews responded to the fire Sunday night near the area between Maple Street and Dwight Street.

Ours 22News crews were there where larges flames and smoke could be seen coming out of the apartment building.

No word on injuries or if any residents were in the building when the fire started.

This is a developing story. 22News will continue to provide updates as soon as more information becomes available.