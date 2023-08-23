WILBRAHAM, Mass. (WWLP) – Recovery assessment and cleanup are underway at the Red Bridge Hydroplant in Wilbraham after it collapsed Tuesday morning.

Lot’s of activity could be seen at the site Wednesday as multiple agencies cooperated to assess the damage and figure out what comes next. When 22News arrived, a company based out of Springfield was putting up fences around the site. There was also a team with Ware Light and Power.

MassDEP is monitoring the water with at least one boat in the Chicopee River Wednesday morning, keeping an eye on the buoy they floated downstream hoping to keep the 50-gallon oil spill localized.

22News found records from this year’s compliance check from the Low Impact Hydropower Institute, which indicated it was certified as compliant with their standards in January of this year.