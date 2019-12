SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield firefighters worked to put out a car fire in Indian Orchard Sunday morning.

Springfield Fire Arson & Bomb Squad Commander Captain Brian Tetreault told 22News crews were called to 144 Main Street where they located the car heavily involved in a fire. Tetreault said no injuries were reported.

The Springfield Arson & Bomb Squad has determined the cause of the fire to be an electrical malfunction in the engine compartment.