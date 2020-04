SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – One person was taken to the hospital with injuries after a car and motorcycle crashed on Berkshire Avenue in Springfield Wednesday afternoon.

The Springfield Fire Department said crews were called to the crash on Berkshire Avenue and Harvey Street shortly after 4 p.m. One person was taken to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

There is no word on road closures but drivers are urged to use caution when traveling in the area.