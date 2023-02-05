WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The West Springfield Fire Department was sent to Ballard Truck Center on Sunday for a working fire.

22News crews went to the fire and could see fire crews focusing on the roof looking for hot spots. At least two ladder trucks from West Springfield were at the fire.

The fire was put out when our 22News crews arrived around 11:30 a.m. There is no information at the moment about the cause of the fire. 22News will update this story as soon as more information becomes available.