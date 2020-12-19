Crews called to fire at Brush Hill condos in West Springfield

Hampden County

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Crews have been called to a fire at the Brush Hill condos in West Springfield Friday night. 

Fire officials have not released any information yet, but a 22News crew in the area is reporting that the fire has been put out.  

As of 8 p.m., crews were still on site making sure the fire has been fully extinguished. 

It is currently unclear if anyone was seriously hurt in the fire or if any residents are being assisted by the local Red Cross.  

We’ll continue to follow this and bring you the latest when we learn more. 

