SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Crews are working to put out a fire at a commercial building on Dwight Street in Springfield Tuesday morning.

Our 22News crews are at the fire and can see smoke coming from the back of the North End Auto Body building. There is no word on the cause of the fire or if there were any injuries.

Springfield Fire Department

22News has contacted Springfield Fire for more information and will update this story when more information becomes available.