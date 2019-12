HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Crews have been called to a fire at a laundromat on Northampton Street in Holyoke Friday evening.

According to Holyoke fire officials, there were people inside the laundromat when the fire started. Crews are currently in the area working to extinguish it.

The laundromat is located inside the K-Mart plaza at 2203 Northampton Street in Holyoke.

Photo: Veronica Torres via ReportIt

This story is still developing and 22News has a crew on the way. We’ll bring you more details when we learn more.