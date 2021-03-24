Crews called to fire on McKinstry Avenue in Chicopee

Hampden County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Crews have been called to a fire on McKinstry Avenue in Chicopee Tuesday night. 

Fire officials have yet to release details about the fire at this time, but a 22News crew in the area is reporting multiple fire trucks at 451 McKinstry Avenue as of 9: 45 p.m. 

It is unclear if anyone has been hurt, how long firefighters will be in the area working on the fire, or if road closures have been announced. 

22News will continue to follow this developing news and bring you the latest when we learn more. 

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Only on WWLP.com | Digital First

More Digital First

Trending Stories

Donate Today