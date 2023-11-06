SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Springfield Fire Department is currently working to put out a fire at 118 Ontario Street Monday morning.
According to Springfield Fire Captain Drew Piemonte, all companies are working at this time to put out the fire. There is no word on if there are any injuries or the cause of the fire.
Our 22News are at the fire and will update this story as soon as more information becomes available.
