Crews called to fire on Wilbraham Avenue in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Crews have been called to put out a fire on Wilbraham Avenue in Springfield Friday night. 

Just before 7:30 p.m., the Springfield Fire Department said firefighters were at 91 Wilbraham Ave. for the working fire. All companies have been called to assist. 

It is currently unclear if the fire has caused any damages or if anyone has been injured. No road closures have been announced in the area.

22News has a news crew on the way. We’ll bring you the latest when we learn more. 

