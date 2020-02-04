Chicopee firefighters called to burning house on Bonner Street

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Residents are being advised to avoid the Bonner Street area of Chicopee as crews continue to work on a house fire Monday night.

According to Officer Mike Wilk of the Chicopee Police Department, officers and firefighters are at 95 Bonner Street for the fire. Multiple fire trucks and police cruisers are currently in the area.

At this time, no injuries are being reported in the two-alarm house fire. A photo sent into our newsroom via ReportIt shows heavy fire coming out the attic and second floor of the home.

It is unclear how many people live in the house at this time or whether they will be allowed to return home tonight. Please seek alternate routes if you’re traveling in the area.

22News will continue following this story and bring you updates as more details develop.