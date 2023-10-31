MONSON, Mass. (WWLP) – The Monson Fire Department was called to 205 Moulton Hill for a house fire.

According to the Monson Fire Department, the fire is contained to a section of wall on the second floor. The Wales Fire Department is also on sight to help put out the fire. There is no word yet on if there are any injuries.

Credit: Monson Fire Department

Firefighters used a roll of tar paper to close the opening in the wall to the outside after a window appeared to be broken.

The fire is not suspicious, and the Monson Fire Department is investigating the cause. This is a developing story, and we will continue to provide updates as soon as they become available.

