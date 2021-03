SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Firefighters in Springfield are currently working to control and extinguish a large brush fire on Pulaski Street Tuesday night.

Captain Drew Piemonte, spokesman for the Springfield Fire Department, said multiple companies are at 93 Pulaski Street operating the fire.

Photo: Viewer via ReportIt

Crews arrived on site before 9 p.m.

It is unclear if road closures have been announced in the area.

22News has a crew on the way. We’ll bring you the latest when we learn more.