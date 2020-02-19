Dryer fire reported at laundromat on Main Street in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Firefighters have been called to the Main Street area of Springfield for a dryer fire at a laundromat late Tuesday night.

According to the Springfield Fire Department, crews are at the Laundromax located at 644 Main Street working on the fire which was reported before 10 p.m.

At least two fire trucks can be seen parked in front of the laundromat in a photo shared by the fire department on Facebook.

No word on any injuries or road closures at this time.

22News will bring you updates when more details become available.