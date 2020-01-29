Crews called to Main Street in Springfield for heavy smoke in building

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Crews have been called to a building fire on Main Street in Springfield Tuesday night.

The Springfield Fire Department is currently working to put out the fire at 56 Main Street after receiving reports of heavy smoke in the building.

A photo shared by the department shows at least two fire trucks in front of a building with a ladder up to the roof. Currently, there are no reports of any injuries.

Drivers are urged to travel with caution in the area as firefighters are working.

22News has a crew on the way. We’ll bring you the latest when more details develop.