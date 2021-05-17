Crews called to structure fire on Highland Avenue in Ludlow

LUDLOW, Mass. (WWLP) – Crews have been called to a structure fire on Highland Avenue in Ludlow Monday evening.

No immediate details were available, but the Ludlow Police Department did confirm an active fire at 83 Highland Avenue before 9 p.m.

House fire on Highland Ave, LUDLOW

Photos sent into our newsroom show a multi-family home completely engulfed in flames and smoke. It is unclear if anyone was home at the time of the fire or if anyone was injured.

No road closures have been announced at this time.

22News will follow this story and bring you the latest when we learn more.