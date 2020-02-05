Springfield firefighter injured in fire at vacant house on Walnut Street

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A firefighter was injured while working on a fire at a vacant home on Walnut Street in Springfield late Wednesday afternoon.

According to the Springfield Fire Department, firefighters were called to 345 Walnut Street before 6 p.m. for a house fire. The house, a vacant two and a half wood frame, took a while to be controlled and extinguished.

The extent of the firefighter’s injuries is unknown.

If you’re traveling in the area, it’s advised to use caution as crews are working on the fire. Click here for the live Waze traffic map.

We’ll bring you the latest when more details develop.