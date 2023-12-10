SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Multiple crews were called to the entrance to Springfield College for an oil spill on Sunday.

The Springfield Fire Department, the Springfield SPW, and the DEP were called to the spill, which has been contained at this time, according to the Springfield Fire Department. Containment booms have been deployed to the spill.

Courtesy of the Springfield Fire Department

Courtesy of the Springfield Fire Department

Courtesy of the Springfield Fire Department

Courtesy of the Springfield Fire Department

The source of the spill was waste oil that was improperly disposed of into the sewer and the water catch basin system.

22News will update this story as soon as more information becomes available.