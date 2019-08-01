Crews clear tractor-trailer rollover in West Springfield during afternoon storm

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The ramp to I-91 westbound in West Springfield has reopened after a tractor-trailer rollover Wednesday afternoon.

MassDOT tweeted around 12:50 p.m., that a truck had rolled over on I-90 westbound in West Springfield causing the Exit 4 ramp to I-91 to close.

State Police Trooper DeAngelis told 22News the rollover accident happened around 12:20 p.m. and spilled fuel all over the roadway.







It took crews at least two hours to clean-up and clear the road.

A video sent to our newsroom shows employees of a tow truck company assisting with the cleanup until it started raining and they went to hide in their truck until the storm passed by.

Luckily, no one was hurt, and traffic resumed after clean-up was complete.