SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Crews were called to a basement fire at a Springfield residence on Ashland Avenue Tuesday night.

According to the Springfield Fire Department, firefighters were called to 153 Ashland Ave. for the basement fire just after 9:30 p.m. Crews were able to extinguish the fire before it spread to other parts of the home.

No injuries were reported.

The department’s Arson and Bomb Squad is investigating the cause of the fire.