MONSON, Mass. (WWLP) – The Monson Fire Department was sent to 12 Pinnacle Road on Saturday for a report of a possible house fire.

According to the Monson Fire Department, fire crews alerted the Westcomm Dispatch which alerted off-duty crews to the fire. Assistant Chief Miller was able to put out most of the fire with a fire extinguisher, but then other fire crews found a smoldering fire in the basement.

Photo courtesy of the Monson Fire Department

Photo courtesy of the Monson Fire Department

Photo courtesy of the Monson Fire Department

Photo courtesy of the Monson Fire Department

Photo courtesy of the Monson Fire Department

Photo courtesy of the Monson Fire Department

The crews were able to expose and put out the fire in a short amount of time, and the fire crews remained there for 45 more minutes to put out hot spots. There is some structural damage to the home, and there were no injuries reported.

The Monson Fire Department was assisted by the Monson Police Department for traffic control and the Hampden Fire Department with additional crews.