HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – One person was taken to the hospital for minor injuries after a car accident Monday afternoon.

The Holyoke Fire Department was called to a car accident at the intersection of Dwight and Beech Street around 4:00 p.m. Monday. Crews had to help remove a stuck passenger in the vehicle. One person was taken to a nearby hospital but is expected to be okay.

The Holyoke Police Department is investigating the accident.