WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Crews are investigating reports of a person who allegedly jumped from the Memorial Bridge in West Springfield Tuesday.

According to the West Springfield Fire Department, crews were called to report of a jumper on Memorial Bridge. 22News live camera network over the Connecticut River shows a fire truck and ambulance on the bridge at 11:40 a.m.

West Springfield and Springfield Firefighters have launched boats into the Connecticut River in search for the reported person.

22News has a crew on the way and will update the story as soon as additional information is available.