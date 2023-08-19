HAMPDEN, Mass. (WWLP) – The Hampden Fire Department was sent to South Road for a car fire Saturday morning.
When crews arrived around 9:00 a.m., they found a fully-involved engine compartment fire, according to the Hampden Fire Department. The crews were able to quickly put out the fire.
There were no injuries reported and the vehicle was removed from the road.
WWLP-22News, an NBC affiliate, began broadcasting in March 1953 providing local news, network, syndicated, and local programming to western Massachusetts. Follow 22News on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.