CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Fire crews were called to a fire at an apartment building on Front Street in Chicopee Tuesday morning.
According to Chicopee Fire Chief Daniel Stamborski, the fire began in the kitchen around 3:30 a.m. Tuesday morning.
No injuries were reported. 22News will update this story as soon as more information becomes available.
