CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Firefighters in Chicopee worked to put out a fire at an apartment building on Monday.

The fire happened just before 11:00 p.m. Monday night at 633 Pendleton Avenue. The Chicopee Fire Department said that it was put out quickly, and no injuries were reported.

Pendleton Avenue was closed from Memorial Drive to Fernwood Street. 22News will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.