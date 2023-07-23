LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – The Longmeadow Fire Department was sent to Brook Wood Drive for a basement fire on Saturday.

According to the Longmeadow Fire Department, at 3:16 p.m., there was a basement fire on Brook Wood Drive. There were no injuries reported and there was no major damage to the home.

The residents of the home were able to remain in the home after the fire. There is no word on what the cause of the fire was.