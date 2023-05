RUSSELL, Mass. (WWLP) – The Russell-Montgomery Police Department was sent to a brush fire on Glasgow Drive in Russell on Tuesday.

According to the Russell-Montgomery Police Department, when officers arrived, they noticed the fire had spread to within 20 feet of a residence.

Officers then began to prevent the fire from spreading and successfully contained the fire until the fire department arrived.